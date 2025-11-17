Macauley Peterson

Macauley Peterson

Macauley is a Senior Editor based in Germany. He was an editor and content creator in the pro chess world for 14 years before an interest in crypto led him to Bucerius Law School (MLB 2020), a thesis on stablecoins, DeFi and CBDC, and a career change. He also holds an MA in Film Studies; film credits include Associate Producer of the 2016 Netflix feature documentary, "Magnus" about World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen. Contact: [email protected]

recent news by Macauley Peterson

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DeFiThe Breakdown

Ethereum’s 'Trustless Manifesto' and the return to first principles

As DevConnect kicks off in Buenos Aires, Vitalik and friends call for a reset

by Macauley Peterson /
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DeFiThe Breakdown

Rift wants to make swapping bitcoin crosschain not suck

The team is betting that a 20-minute hardware trust window beats a new alt-L1

by Macauley Peterson /
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DeFi

Acre’s 14% bitcoin yield leans on Ethereum DeFi

With tBTC under the hood, Acre abstracts bridging and converts non-BTC rewards to bitcoin

by Macauley Peterson /
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BusinessDeFi

Sharplink takes its ETH onchain, as ETHZilla trims its stash

The $200M Sharplink plan combines staking, Eigencloud AVS rewards and partner incentives under qualified custody

by Macauley Peterson /
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DeFi

Fusaka upgrade on track as devs eye December mainnet fork

All Core Devs confirmed testnet deployments and Holesky shutdown on schedule

by Macauley Peterson /
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BusinessDeFi

Sky pivots beyond treasuries as yields dip, staking overhaul looms

With 10Y Treasury yields falling below 4%, Spark is moving $100M into Superstate’s crypto carry fund

by Macauley Peterson /
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BusinessDeFi

Ledger Nano Gen5 feels like Flex for less

Companion “Wallet” software now includes an “Enterprise Multisig” built on Safe, but adds on-device clear signing

by Macauley Peterson /
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Business

Aave’s Q3 showed resilient revenue and calmer rates — and Stani is eyeing a Q4 macro tailwind

Net interest remains the workhorse as liquidations prove the risk framework is sound

by Macauley Peterson /
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DeFi

‘Code is law,’ revisited, in new feature doc

From The DAO to Mango Markets, a documentary puts the spotlight on whether immutability should trump intent

by Macauley Peterson /
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BusinessDeFi

Ethereum reckons with Dankrad Feist’s move to Tempo

Praise from EF leaders, warnings from skeptics — and a community deciding whether this is a threat or a forcing function

by Macauley Peterson /
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DeFiFinance

Citi posits bank tokens may be more popular than stablecoins

Stablecoins are blockchain’s “ChatGPT moment” says Citi analyst Sophia Bantanidis at DAS London

by Macauley Peterson /
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Business

Safe taps Circle’s USDC in institutional self-custody partnership

Partnership deal centers USDC inside safe’s smart-account stack, tightening rails from onboarding to treasury and DeFi access

by Macauley Peterson /
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Business

Verifiable AI took center stage at DAS London with EigenCloud

Eigen Labs’ J.T. Rose pitched verifiable off-chain compute with agentic AI coming to Ethereum

by Macauley Peterson /
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DeFi

Can money buy Ethereum? On power and protocol politics

Speculation about a DAT company steering Ethereum overlooks its governance: messy and resistant to corporate capture

by Macauley Peterson /
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DeFi

The fight for ‘the stablecoin chain’ is about control

Gnosis is betting that openness — not ownership — will define the future of onchain money

by Macauley Peterson /
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BusinessDeFi

Lighter opens public mainnet with Ethereum-settled zk perps

The perp DEX verifies matching and liquidations with custom zero-knowledge circuits and keeps user assets on Ethereum

by Macauley Peterson /
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Markets

Ethereum ETF momentum collapses after record August

ETH ETF inflows fell in a 92% drop that highlights the fragility of demand as flows mirror price action

by Macauley Peterson /
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DeFiMarkets

Ethereum Foundation takes stock of a turbulent decade

EF report maps eight factions within the ecosystem, warning that short-term pragmatism is eclipsing the protocol’s founding vision

by Macauley Peterson /
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DeFi

Starknet bids to make bitcoin productive with new BTCfi push

Layer-2 zk rollup rolls out staking and incentives to lure wrapped bitcoin for holders in search of yield

by Macauley Peterson /
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DeFi

Anoma launches on Ethereum with governance and token

The self-styled web3 “operating system” launched its token, on Ethereum, but third-party dapps and AnomaPay are not yet live

by Macauley Peterson /

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