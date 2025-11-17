As DevConnect kicks off in Buenos Aires, Vitalik and friends call for a reset
The team is betting that a 20-minute hardware trust window beats a new alt-L1
With tBTC under the hood, Acre abstracts bridging and converts non-BTC rewards to bitcoin
The $200M Sharplink plan combines staking, Eigencloud AVS rewards and partner incentives under qualified custody
All Core Devs confirmed testnet deployments and Holesky shutdown on schedule
With 10Y Treasury yields falling below 4%, Spark is moving $100M into Superstate’s crypto carry fund
Companion “Wallet” software now includes an “Enterprise Multisig” built on Safe, but adds on-device clear signing
Net interest remains the workhorse as liquidations prove the risk framework is sound
From The DAO to Mango Markets, a documentary puts the spotlight on whether immutability should trump intent
Praise from EF leaders, warnings from skeptics — and a community deciding whether this is a threat or a forcing function
Stablecoins are blockchain’s “ChatGPT moment” says Citi analyst Sophia Bantanidis at DAS London
Partnership deal centers USDC inside safe’s smart-account stack, tightening rails from onboarding to treasury and DeFi access
Eigen Labs’ J.T. Rose pitched verifiable off-chain compute with agentic AI coming to Ethereum
Speculation about a DAT company steering Ethereum overlooks its governance: messy and resistant to corporate capture
Gnosis is betting that openness — not ownership — will define the future of onchain money
The perp DEX verifies matching and liquidations with custom zero-knowledge circuits and keeps user assets on Ethereum
ETH ETF inflows fell in a 92% drop that highlights the fragility of demand as flows mirror price action
EF report maps eight factions within the ecosystem, warning that short-term pragmatism is eclipsing the protocol’s founding vision
Layer-2 zk rollup rolls out staking and incentives to lure wrapped bitcoin for holders in search of yield
The self-styled web3 “operating system” launched its token, on Ethereum, but third-party dapps and AnomaPay are not yet live