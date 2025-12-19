Luke Leasure

Luke Leasure

Luke is a Senior Research Analyst leading coverage on money markets, stablecoins, yield trading, and interoperability. Previously, Luke led market research and product management at a crypto-native startup incubator and venture studio. Contact Luke at [email protected].

recent news by Luke Leasure

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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Grinch rally: Crypto indices track lower through the week

The AI sector was the top loser on the week, trading down -26%

by Luke Leasure /
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0xResearch Newsletter

Another week, another MetaDAO advertisement

Meanwhile, recent acquisitions continue to neglect tokenholders

by Luke Leasure /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Rangebound markets, resilient onchain lending

Crypto lags behind TradFi benchmarks, but trends in stablecoins, deposits and loans point to durable multi-year growth

by Luke Leasure /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Uniswap finally turns the fee switch

What does Uniswap’s proposal to activate protocol fees and unify incentives mean for UNI token holders?

by Luke Leasure /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Downtrends in BTC, ETH and SOL as risk returns to market

Risks and illiquidity come to surface in the wake of a red October

by Luke Leasure /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Meteora’s TGE: What is fair value for MET?

Weakness prevails across the board for crypto — however, it’s not all gloom and doom

by Luke Leasure /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Risk management is paramount

Subtle decisions by risk curators saved Aave from significant turmoil

by Luke Leasure /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Prop AMMs, the aggregator wars and Solana’s REV

How are all these seemingly separate things related?

by Luke Leasure /
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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Should we kill HYPE’s max supply?

A new proposal would result in an immediate 45% reduction in HYPE’s total supply

by Luke Leasure /
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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Why would Base need a token?

The napkin math on a potential Base token

by Luke Leasure /
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0xResearch Newsletter

Peeling back the onion on USDe’s growth

While the headline growth in the USDe supply is impressive, there’s often more than meets the eye

by Luke Leasure /

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