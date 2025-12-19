Luke Leasure
The AI sector was the top loser on the week, trading down -26%
Meanwhile, recent acquisitions continue to neglect tokenholders
Crypto lags behind TradFi benchmarks, but trends in stablecoins, deposits and loans point to durable multi-year growth
What does Uniswap’s proposal to activate protocol fees and unify incentives mean for UNI token holders?
Risks and illiquidity come to surface in the wake of a red October
Weakness prevails across the board for crypto — however, it’s not all gloom and doom
Subtle decisions by risk curators saved Aave from significant turmoil
How are all these seemingly separate things related?
A new proposal would result in an immediate 45% reduction in HYPE’s total supply
The napkin math on a potential Base token
While the headline growth in the USDe supply is impressive, there’s often more than meets the eye