Leroy Hofer

Leroy Hofer

Leroy Hofer is the CEO and Co-Founder of ELOOP, a Vienna-based carsharing provider and blockchain startup. He graduated from the Commercial Academy Bregenz before studying Business Administration at the University of Vienna, from which he soon switched to the field of Journalism and ultimately completed his education with a Bachelor's degree. Together with his roommate Nico Prugger, Leroy Hofer developed the idea for ELOOP. In the company founded in 2019, he is primarily responsible for the areas of vision, business development, and legal matters.

recent news by Leroy Hofer

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Opinion

Tokenized real-world assets are more than a Web3 Robinhood

This is our chance for Web3 to drive actual decentralization, not just cosplay at TradFi with some blockchain sprinkled on top

by Leroy Hofer /

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