Leo Mizuhara

Leo Mizuhara

Leo Mizuhara is the Founder and CEO of Hashnote, a fully regulated, institutional-grade investment management platform for DeFi, seamlessly merging the advantages of traditional finance with the innovation of decentralized finance. Leo’s leadership and passion for fintech stems from his successful career, including previously running Systematic Trading for FICC Options at DRW for five years, and a 12-year tenure at Bank of America as a managing director and senior portfolio manager in the Corporate Investments Group in New York. His vision for Hashnote is to create the future of finance – one that integrates the best of both traditional and DeFi systems.

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Opinion

Stop tokenizing everything

No sane investor should be choosing a tokenized version of a product over the original if they have access to it

by Leo Mizuhara /

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Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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