Kunal Doshi

Kunal Doshi

Kunal is a Research Analyst based in Singapore covering AI, Gaming and DeFi. Kunal was previously an Investment Analyst at Spartan Group's liquid fund. He became interested in crypto due to its blend of Tech & Finance and its potential to address critical challenges in today’s world. Contact Kunal at [email protected].

recent news by Kunal Doshi

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0xResearch Newsletter

ETH derivatives reset and the next retail trade

ETH derivatives show a disciplined rebuild of risk, with rising open interest pointing to healthier leverage

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

DePIN and crypto gaming led a surprising end-of-year rebound

BTC finished the week up 1.6%, while L2s, RWAs and the treasury trade continued to grind lower

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Canton’s $6T RWA rails and Lighter’s Hyperliquid multiple

DTCC moves DTC-custodied Treasuries onchain via Canton, while Lighter’s LIT launches trading at a fees multiple in Hyperliquid territory

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch Newsletter

Robinhood's leap shows the prediction-market arms race is underway

Robinhood is pushing deeper into high-margin market design, joining competitors like Kalshi and DraftKings

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch Newsletter

BTC is up and L1s are down as flows turn messy again

The Nasdaq slipped yesterday after disappointing Q3 revenue from Oracle

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch Newsletter

Fixing crypto’s broken investor relations

Lightspeed IR, launched with the Solana Foundation, aims to give allocators a single surface for diligence and communication

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

After Monad's TGE, can the chain turn hype into long-term conversion?

The data paint a complicated picture about user activity and the Monad ecosystem

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch Newsletter

Prediction markets surge to new highs as Neutrl unlocks hidden yield

Prediction markets are hitting record volumes, while Neutrl opens one of crypto’s most overlooked yield opportunities

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Crypto and tech indices close out a rough week

The S&P 500 fell -2.4% yesterday, and BTC plunged -5.2% to $80K today

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

AI relief rally meets BTC drag

Nvidia’s blowout earnings brighten risk sentiment, but crypto lags as BTC selling accelerates and sector performance bifurcates

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Lido’s buybacks won’t fix the bigger problem

Lido unveils a new buyback plan while BTC treasury companies slip below mNAV — can either model can truly return value?

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Buybacks get pushback, and markets rebound

Hyperliquid’s HIP-5 proposal ignites debate, while DePIN and DeFi bounce back

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Declines in tech and crypto sectors close out a turbulent October

Markets have been shadowed by the continued government shutdown and concerns about tech’s massive AI spending

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

When the easy trades disappear

As flows consolidate and volatility fades, finding edge now means knowing which games are still worth playing

by Kunal Doshi /
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Markets

MegaETH's public sale looks MegaCHEAP

MegaETH’s public sale opens at an FDV between $1M–$999M, but premarket perpetuals on Hyperliquid already price it at approximately $5B

by Kunal Doshi /
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DeFi

Miners power higher as Plasma’s stablecoin hype fades

Bitcoin miners are up more than 150% this year as investors re-rate them as energy infrastructure providers

by Shaunda Devens /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Prediction markets boom as crypto pulls back

Polymarket’s new $9 billion valuation underscores how fast the sector is maturing

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Naver acquires Upbit in Korea

Korea’s “Google” just bought the country’s “Coinbase” in a bold bid to build a super app spanning payments, stocks and crypto

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

CZ's return sends BNB rallying

The Fed’s rate cut set off a risk rotation, with BNB and HYPE leading majors with strong momentum

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Respect the PUMP: Crypto's emerging meme season

Crypto is shifting into risk-on mode — pump.fun dominates meme activity, while Lido leans on treasury maneuvers

by Kunal Doshi /

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