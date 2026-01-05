ETH derivatives show a disciplined rebuild of risk, with rising open interest pointing to healthier leverage
BTC finished the week up 1.6%, while L2s, RWAs and the treasury trade continued to grind lower
DTCC moves DTC-custodied Treasuries onchain via Canton, while Lighter’s LIT launches trading at a fees multiple in Hyperliquid territory
Robinhood is pushing deeper into high-margin market design, joining competitors like Kalshi and DraftKings
The Nasdaq slipped yesterday after disappointing Q3 revenue from Oracle
Lightspeed IR, launched with the Solana Foundation, aims to give allocators a single surface for diligence and communication
The data paint a complicated picture about user activity and the Monad ecosystem
Prediction markets are hitting record volumes, while Neutrl opens one of crypto’s most overlooked yield opportunities
The S&P 500 fell -2.4% yesterday, and BTC plunged -5.2% to $80K today
Nvidia’s blowout earnings brighten risk sentiment, but crypto lags as BTC selling accelerates and sector performance bifurcates
Lido unveils a new buyback plan while BTC treasury companies slip below mNAV — can either model can truly return value?
Hyperliquid’s HIP-5 proposal ignites debate, while DePIN and DeFi bounce back
Markets have been shadowed by the continued government shutdown and concerns about tech’s massive AI spending
As flows consolidate and volatility fades, finding edge now means knowing which games are still worth playing
MegaETH’s public sale opens at an FDV between $1M–$999M, but premarket perpetuals on Hyperliquid already price it at approximately $5B
Bitcoin miners are up more than 150% this year as investors re-rate them as energy infrastructure providers
Polymarket’s new $9 billion valuation underscores how fast the sector is maturing
Korea’s “Google” just bought the country’s “Coinbase” in a bold bid to build a super app spanning payments, stocks and crypto
The Fed’s rate cut set off a risk rotation, with BNB and HYPE leading majors with strong momentum
Crypto is shifting into risk-on mode — pump.fun dominates meme activity, while Lido leans on treasury maneuvers