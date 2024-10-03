Kristin Smith
Both parties now embrace pro-crypto policies to win voters
It’s in the best interest of our elected officials to cultivate that interest in crypto and incorporate these voters into a long-term political strategy
After a hard year for crypto, the theme for 2024 is resilience — and the combo of future court cases, pro-crypto sentiment and legislation are all in our favor
Congress needs to consider two new crypto acts carefully — because if enacted, these bills would effectively destroy the American digital asset industry
The sooner crypto’s critics realize a bipartisan crypto consensus is emerging, the better