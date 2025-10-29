Accountable is also eyeing mid-November for mainnet launch
Paxos’ integration with Toku will let employees opt to receive their paychecks in stablecoins
Sign’s raised over $55 million throughout three rounds
375ai will hold TGE at the end of the month, CEO Harry Dewhirst told Blockworks
Grass previously raised a seed and Series A rounds and plans to utilize the token purchase to execute on its roadmap
The SEC’s approval of the generic listing standards opens the door for Litecoin and Solana ETPs
Former White House crypto official Bo Hines is expected to be the CEO of the new project
The stablecoin payments processor previously raised from the likes of a16z Crypto and Archetype
DATs contributed to the increase in funding in July, which topped levels not seen since 2021
Under the suggested criteria, non-custodial apps would not have to pursue broker registration
Scenius Capital also announced that ParaFi took a strategic GP stake
9.6% of crypto industry employees were paid in crypto, and most opted for USDC and USDT
Companies can find new audiences by moving beyond traditional press releases, says Aubrey Strobel
With Galaxy set to report earnings tomorrow, Rittenhouse Research rated it a strong buy in a recent note
On Empire, Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick noted that we may see M&A activity pick up in DATs
Core’s David Roos says that there won’t be ‘thousands’ of stablecoins launched at once
Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick and Empire’s Jason Yanowitz talked about the market and what they’re watching
A Barnes & Thornburg survey shows that the regulatory clarity for crypto is leading to an uptick in interest from investment professionals
In an environment where Treasury vehicles and institutions are the focus, how does a blockchain like Berachain fit in?
Polymarket is set to re-enter the US market after buying derivatives exchange QCEX