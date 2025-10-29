Katherine Ross

Katherine Ross

Katherine is the senior editor of news based in Austin, TX. She leads the breaking news and investigations teams. Previously, she wrote for the Empire newsletter, focusing on venture capital, institutional adoption, stablecoins, and more. Before joining Blockworks, she worked as a correspondent, anchor, and producer at TheStreet. She covered the stock market, financial literacy, the intersection of crypto and capital markets, as well as interviewing CEOs and executives. Katherine can be contacted via email at [email protected]. For tips, you can reach out to [email protected], byKatherineRoss on Telegram or bykatherineross.92 on Signal.

recent news by Katherine Ross

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Business

Pantera leads $7.5M round for Accountable: Exclusive

Accountable is also eyeing mid-November for mainnet launch

by Katherine Ross /
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Business

Exclusive: Paxos to allow employees to be paid in USDG

Paxos’ integration with Toku will let employees opt to receive their paychecks in stablecoins

by Katherine Ross /
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Business

Exclusive: YZi Labs leads $25M round for Sign

Sign’s raised over $55 million throughout three rounds

by Katherine Ross /
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Business

Exclusive: 375ai raises $10M from Delphi, Strobe, 6MV

375ai will hold TGE at the end of the month, CEO Harry Dewhirst told Blockworks

by Katherine Ross /
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Business

DePIN Grass raises $10M from Polychain, Tribe Capital

Grass previously raised a seed and Series A rounds and plans to utilize the token purchase to execute on its roadmap

by Katherine Ross /
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Markets

New crypto ETFs could come to market by Halloween 

The SEC’s approval of the generic listing standards opens the door for Litecoin and Solana ETPs

by Katherine Ross /
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Business

Tether enters US market with USAT stablecoin

Former White House crypto official Bo Hines is expected to be the CEO of the new project

by Jack Kubinec /
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Business

Exclusive: Loop Crypto raises round led by VanEck, Fabric Ventures

The stablecoin payments processor previously raised from the likes of a16z Crypto and Archetype

by Katherine Ross /
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Business

Crypto funding tops $6B in July: Blockworks Research

DATs contributed to the increase in funding in July, which topped levels not seen since 2021

by Katherine Ross /
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Empire NewsletterPolicy

A16z and DeFi Education Fund propose 'safe harbor' policies for DeFi apps

Under the suggested criteria, non-custodial apps would not have to pursue broker registration

by Katherine Ross /
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BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Scenius Capital raises $20M for new fund of emerging crypto VC funds

Scenius Capital also announced that ParaFi took a strategic GP stake

by Katherine Ross /
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AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Stablecoins accounted for 90% of salaries paid in crypto in 2024: Pantera survey

9.6% of crypto industry employees were paid in crypto, and most opted for USDC and USDT

by Katherine Ross /
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BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Crypto needs more innovative stories for mainstream adoption: Halcyon co-founder

Companies can find new audiences by moving beyond traditional press releases, says Aubrey Strobel

by Katherine Ross /
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BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Galaxy's broad crypto strategy covers key 'buckets': Flood Capital

With Galaxy set to report earnings tomorrow, Rittenhouse Research rated it a strong buy in a recent note

by Katherine Ross /
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Empire Newsletter

Why the appetite for DATs isn't waning yet

On Empire, Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick noted that we may see M&A activity pick up in DATs

by Katherine Ross /
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BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Not every firm has the brand power to launch a stablecoin: Core VC

Core’s David Roos says that there won’t be ‘thousands’ of stablecoins launched at once

by Katherine Ross /
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Empire NewsletterMarkets

Animal spirits are 'back in the market:' Empire

Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick and Empire’s Jason Yanowitz talked about the market and what they’re watching

by Katherine Ross /
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Empire Newsletter

84% of GPs and LPs are 'optimistic' about crypto markets: Survey

A Barnes & Thornburg survey shows that the regulatory clarity for crypto is leading to an uptick in interest from investment professionals

by Katherine Ross /
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BusinessEmpire Newsletter

How Berachain's leaning into 'what the market is currently validating'

In an environment where Treasury vehicles and institutions are the focus, how does a blockchain like Berachain fit in?

by Katherine Ross /
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BusinessPolicy

Polymarket acquires QCEX for $112M

Polymarket is set to re-enter the US market after buying derivatives exchange QCEX

by Katherine Ross /

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