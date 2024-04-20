Jonathan Hargreaves

Jonathan Hargreaves

Jonathan currently serves as the Global Head of Growth at the Web3 ecosystem, Elastos, overseeing marketing, business development, investment and ecosystem strategies. With a background in corporate communications and technology marketing from roles at Edelman, Weber Shandwick, and Burson-Marsteller, Jonathan has transitioned to focus on Web3 innovation in his recent positions at Elastos and CreDA.

recent news by Jonathan Hargreaves

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Opinion

Don’t let bitcoin be defined by its price

Considering price as Bitcoin’s best measure of value is just as nonsensical as valuing fiat according to the current exchange rate

by Jonathan Hargreaves /

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