John Wu

John Wu

John Wu is President of Ava Labs, an Andresseen Horowitz backed technology company building the next-generation blockchain platform: Avalanche. John’s objective is to open up financial services and products to all. In this role, he leverages his expertise from over 20 years as a fintech executive and technology investor to create a blockchain-enabled solution for originating, issuing, and trading financial assets.

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Opinion

Builders, the bear market is almost over

We’ve spent all of 2023 doubling down on the real crypto projects of substance — but 2024 is when they will really take off

by John Wu /

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