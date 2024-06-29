John Woods

John Woods

John Woods is the CTO of the Algorand Foundation, which supports Algorand’s rapidly growing ecosystem by providing a best-in-class developer environment, supporting key infrastructure and setting technical standards, offering comprehensive support to builders and entrepreneurs, and providing the framework for decentralized governance. Prior to joining the leadership team at Algorand, John worked as Chief Architect of Cardano at IOHK. He has held roles leading software architecture and applied cryptography at a number of firms including Informatica, ConsenSys and Central Bank of Ireland.

recent news by John Woods

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Opinion

Web3’s biggest security threat is a familiar monster — centralization 

Not only are we quite centralized, but the degree to which this centralization is hidden makes it impossible to remain secure

by John Woods /

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