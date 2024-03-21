Joeyz Yu

Joeyz Yu

Joeyz Yu is an entrepreneur with over 18 years of experience in product design and development. He co-founded Sending Labs to revolutionize communication protocols and social applications for Web3, leading the development of their flagship products SendingMe and SendingNetwork. Previously, Joeyz co-founded MoboTab, where he created the Dolphin Browser, used by over 200 million users and later acquired by ChangYou. Joeyz's passion for empowering users and building exceptional teams drives his mission to shape the future of the internet.

recent news by Joeyz Yu

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Opinion

Don’t let Web3 repeat Web2’s interoperability mistakes

Web2 messaging platforms are walled gardens — but when we look at Web3, we see the same mistake playing out

by Joeyz Yu /

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