JJ Thompson

JJ Thompson

JJ is an advisor, mentor and co-founder working across Bitcoin, mining and web3. He currently mentors for Outlier Ventures new Bitcoin Base Camp program and has co-founded a new protocol operating in stealth mode.

recent news by JJ Thompson

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Opinion

The Bitcoin Renaissance is here — but it’s definitely not your father’s Bitcoin

What if the fight that started for ungovernable money has become something much bigger?

by JJ Thompson /

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Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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