Jesse Knutson

Jesse Knutson

Jesse Knutson is the head of operations at Bitfinex Securities, where he is responsible for expanding the platform’s issuance pipeline, overseeing distribution and building its user base while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards. Prior to this role, Knutson served as vice president of financial products at Blockstream, and held roles at prominent investment banks including Macquarie Group and Barclays.

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Opinion

Bitcoin will lead the future of capital markets

The network’s programmability and security will shape the future of tokenized finance

by Jesse Knutson /

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