Jess Houlgrave

Jess Houlgrave

Jess is the CEO of Reown, the onchain UX platform and builders of the WalletConnect Network. Previously she led Crypto at Checkout.com, a global fintech company. Jess was also a member of the Bank of England CBDC Engagement Forum and a member of UK Finance New Digital Money Steering Group, Innovate Finance Fintech Strategy Group and Department for International Trade Fintech Group.

recent news by Jess Houlgrave

article-image

Sponsored

Reown’s State of Onchain UX Report

Technology alone isn’t enough. It’s about how we introduce it, how we guide users through it, and how we make it feel like second nature.

by Jess Houlgrave /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryBrand KitContact