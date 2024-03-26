Jesper Johansen

Jesper Johansen

Jesper Johansen is the founder and CEO of NORTHSTAKE, a regulated custodial staking company specialized in building regulatory compliant crypto staking products for institutional investors and financial institutions. The team holds backgrounds from financial institutions, pension funds, large investment companies to consulting, technology and audit firms, such as Accenture, Deloitte, PwC as well as blockchain and crypto projects e.g. DAI Foundation (MakerDao), Ethereum and L1/L2s. Prior to NORTHSTAKE, Jesper held leadership positions with Accenture Strategy and Deloitte Consulting advising clients in heavily regulated industries to implement new technologies and drive business transformation. He holds a MBA from Copenhagen Business School and a B.Sc. in International Business.

recent news by Jesper Johansen

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Opinion

Yes, staking actually should be regulated

We cannot in good conscience claim that custodians and staking providers are not subject to regulatory oversight when offering staking services

by Jesper Johansen /
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Opinion

Ether is the Schrödinger’s cat of crypto

Ether is a commodity just up until the point it is not, or, ether is not a commodity just up until the point it is — whichever you prefer

by Jesper Johansen /

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