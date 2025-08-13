Jeff Albus

Jeff Albus

Jeff is an editor at Blockworks, based in the United States. He has been a part of the blockchain space for nearly 15 years. His areas of focus include empowering artists and creators through technology, using proof-of-participation methods to reward self-improvement, reducing the effectiveness of Sybil attacks, seeking transparent equity for disadvantaged communities and exploring fairer models of world governance. Contact Jeff at [email protected].

recent news by Jeff Albus

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BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Yield-bearing margin arrives on Drift

Maple’s syrupUSDC will let traders earn passive income while using it to back perp positions on Solana

by Jeff Albus /
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BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Pipe Network debuts Firestarter Storage for Solana developers

Firestarter Storage brings decentralized storage and delivery to Solana

by Jeff Albus /
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Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana roadmap targets market microstructure with ACE

BAM, DoubleZero and Alpenglow will drive the new upgrades

by Jeff Albus /
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BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Equity-fueled firms weaponize volatility to amass SOL

DeFi Dev nears 1 million SOL with $19 million in share proceeds

by Jeff Albus /
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Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Solana rallies as risk appetite returns

Momentum’s back — BTC leads, risk assets follow

by Jeff Albus /
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DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana Compass flags underperforming validators

Sluggish validators, consider yourselves on public watch

by Jeff Albus /
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Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Solana ETF bump fizzles after $161 price spike

Wow, the ETF hype sure didn’t last long

by Jeff Albus /
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Lightspeed NewsletterPolicy

SEC clears way for first Solana staking ETF

REX and Osprey prep to launch their Solana staking ETF

by Jeff Albus /
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Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Risk-on in Solana, even as ceasefire cools tensions

Onchain SOL perps wiped $31 million, outpacing CEX volumes two days in a row

by Jeff Albus /
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Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana-based stablecoin to settle merchant and bank transfers instantly

Fiserv’s launch follows Senate passage of the GENIUS Act for stablecoin regulation.

by Jeff Albus /
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Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Macro volatility keeps Solana range-bound

Rate cuts drift into Q4 limbo as markets pretend everything’s fine

by Jeff Albus /
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BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Solana gets new hybrid DEX from Bybit

The Byreal DEX will use both centralized and decentralized liquidity sources to route trades

by Jeff Albus /
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Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana slides on macro pressure as oil and gold rally

Solana dropped nearly 10% amid mass crypto liquidations triggered by rising geopolitical strife

by Jeff Albus /
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DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Inside Solana’s expanding client stack

Solana’s client ecosystem is growing, and that’s good news for decentralization

by Jeff Albus /
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Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Solana slips as Pump.fun token rumors swirl

Solana’s most prolific token-launch tool might be prepping a token of its own

by Jeff Albus /
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Lightspeed Newsletter

New Solana tool fixes the KYC bottleneck

The Solana Attestation Service acts like a passport, letting wallets verify their permissions without doxxing the user

by Jeff Albus /
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DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Solana eyes Alpenglow for next-gen consensus layer

A single upgrade could reshape how Solana sequences, votes and finalizes.

by Jeff Albus /
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Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin hits all-time high while Solana holds steady

Solana’s focus remains on fundamentals: stable usage, high yields, and expanding infrastructure

by Jeff Albus /
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Lightspeed NewsletterOpinion

The rise of vibe coding on Solana

Vibe coders are shipping faster than you think

by Jeff Albus /
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Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

SOL is up and memes are back

Bridge flows churn in both directions as risk appetite returns

by Jeff Albus /

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