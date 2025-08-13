Maple’s syrupUSDC will let traders earn passive income while using it to back perp positions on Solana
Firestarter Storage brings decentralized storage and delivery to Solana
BAM, DoubleZero and Alpenglow will drive the new upgrades
DeFi Dev nears 1 million SOL with $19 million in share proceeds
Momentum’s back — BTC leads, risk assets follow
Sluggish validators, consider yourselves on public watch
Wow, the ETF hype sure didn’t last long
REX and Osprey prep to launch their Solana staking ETF
Onchain SOL perps wiped $31 million, outpacing CEX volumes two days in a row
Fiserv’s launch follows Senate passage of the GENIUS Act for stablecoin regulation.
Rate cuts drift into Q4 limbo as markets pretend everything’s fine
The Byreal DEX will use both centralized and decentralized liquidity sources to route trades
Solana dropped nearly 10% amid mass crypto liquidations triggered by rising geopolitical strife
Solana’s client ecosystem is growing, and that’s good news for decentralization
Solana’s most prolific token-launch tool might be prepping a token of its own
The Solana Attestation Service acts like a passport, letting wallets verify their permissions without doxxing the user
A single upgrade could reshape how Solana sequences, votes and finalizes.
Solana’s focus remains on fundamentals: stable usage, high yields, and expanding infrastructure
Vibe coders are shipping faster than you think
Bridge flows churn in both directions as risk appetite returns