Jason Dehni

Jason Dehni

Jason Dehni is the co-founder and group CEO of Credbull, a leading DeFi platform offering structured high fixed yield solutions in SME private credit. Jason has over 25 years of senior management experience in asset management, private banking, SME lending, insurance, risk management, and crypto across North America, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. His background includes serving as group COO & MENA CEO of a publicly traded crypto asset management company, co-founder & CEO of an SME trade finance platform, and senior leadership roles in asset management, wealth management, insurance, and management consulting. Jason holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and an Honours BA in Economics & Political Science from the University of Toronto.

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Opinion

We should be tokenizing assets with substance, not speculation 

If we tokenize all assets in a speculative rush, the risk of creating illiquid markets and trapped value will manifest on a large scale

by Jason Dehni /

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