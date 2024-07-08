Jag Singh

Jag Singh

Jag is the CEO and co-founder of re.al, an L2 build to facilitate deep onchain liquidity for tokenized RWAs. re.al seeks to redefine how RWAs are integrated into DeFi, using yield-generating real-world assets as novel building blocks in existing DeFi primitives.

recent news by Jag Singh

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Opinion

There is real value in RWAs

Some critics dismiss RWAs as tokenized nonsense — but RWAs could truly revolutionize how we trade assets globally

by Jag Singh /
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Opinion

How RWAs robbed 2023 of its liquidity

The real transformation is just beginning — RWAs will be, by many multiples, the largest category in DeFi

by Jag Singh /

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