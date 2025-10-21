Jack Kubinec

Jack Kubinec

Jack Kubinec is a New York-based reporter and podcast host. He focuses on scoops and investigations at the intersection of money and power in crypto. In 2024, he was awarded Best Impact by a New Journalist by the Association of Cryptocurrency Journalists and Researchers. Jack can be reached for tips (not pitches) at jackkubinec.23 on Signal and [email protected].

recent news by Jack Kubinec

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BusinessMarkets

Crypto founders criticize Binance listing process

Three founders confirmed that Binance asked for some token supply in exchange for a listing

by Jack Kubinec /
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Business

Figment acquires staking analytics firm Rated

The move marks the first acquisition for the institutional staking outfit

by Jack Kubinec /
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BusinessFinance

It’s selling time for stablecoin companies

Coinbase and Mastercard’s BVNK bids illustrate how hot the stablecoin acquisition space has become

by Jack Kubinec /
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FinanceMarkets

Solana ETF issuers gear up for SEC approval as soon as next week: Sources

One issuer reported “high conviction” Solana ETFs would be approved in the first half of October

by Jack Kubinec /
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Business

Tether enters US market with USAT stablecoin

Former White House crypto official Bo Hines is expected to be the CEO of the new project

by Jack Kubinec /
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BusinessFinance

VanEck plans to file for Hyperliquid staking ETF, European ETP

The firm’s upcoming filing comes as competition heats up over the USDH stablecoin

by Jack Kubinec /
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Business

Plasma builds out senior team ahead of mainnet: Exclusive

One of the new hires was formerly FTX’s global head of payments

by Jack Kubinec /
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Business

Ex-Symbolic principal joins Pantera to help with crypto-AI investing

Lehman becomes Pantera’s fourth junior partner

by Jack Kubinec /
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BusinessMarkets

Exclusive: Nasdaq approves SOL Strategies listing

The first Solana treasury company is set to make its US debut

by Jack Kubinec /
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Business

Multicoin’s Kyle Samani expected to be chairman for Solana treasury company: Sources

The Solana DAT reportedly plans to raise $1 billion

by Jack Kubinec /
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Analysis

Solana continues to search for its champion on Wall Street

A TradFi veteran could be Solana’s best bet at finding its own Michael Saylor

by Jack Kubinec /
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DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Do Stripe, Circle L1s refute the Solana thesis?

Institutions launching their own L1s isn’t good for Solana — but it’s just as bad for everyone else

by Jack Kubinec /
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Business

Joe McCann-led Solana treasury vehicle SPAC deal is off: Sources

The firm reportedly planned to raise up to $1.5 billion

by Jack Kubinec /
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Lightspeed Newsletter

Seeker review: Solana Mobile heard the critics

After its first phone drew jeers from a popular tech YouTuber, Solana Mobile delivered on its newest device

by Jack Kubinec /
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Lightspeed Newsletter

Phantom acquires Solana trading terminal Solsniper

The major crypto wallet deepens its trading capabilities

by Jack Kubinec /
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BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Jito’s BAM upgrade set to make Solana apps richer

Solana apps and app tokens could be in for a ‘mass repricing’

by Jack Kubinec /
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Lightspeed Newsletter

SEC Chair Paul Atkins pledges to move financial markets onchain

The SEC begins a new chapter in its crypto love affair

by Jack Kubinec /
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DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Orca releases Wavebreak launchpad for Solana tokens

Many of Solana’s top DEXs now have associated memecoin launchpads

by Jack Kubinec /
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Lightspeed NewsletterWeb3

5 biggest Solana moments of 2025 (so far)

Memecoins, tech, and inflation have dominated the first half of the year

by Jack Kubinec /
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BusinessDeFi

Jito unveils major upgrade to block-building architecture

The new system is “basically decentralizing ourselves,” Jito Labs CEO Lucas Bruder said

by Jack Kubinec /

Newsletter

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