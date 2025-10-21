Three founders confirmed that Binance asked for some token supply in exchange for a listing
The move marks the first acquisition for the institutional staking outfit
Coinbase and Mastercard’s BVNK bids illustrate how hot the stablecoin acquisition space has become
One issuer reported “high conviction” Solana ETFs would be approved in the first half of October
Former White House crypto official Bo Hines is expected to be the CEO of the new project
The firm’s upcoming filing comes as competition heats up over the USDH stablecoin
One of the new hires was formerly FTX’s global head of payments
Lehman becomes Pantera’s fourth junior partner
The first Solana treasury company is set to make its US debut
The Solana DAT reportedly plans to raise $1 billion
A TradFi veteran could be Solana’s best bet at finding its own Michael Saylor
Institutions launching their own L1s isn’t good for Solana — but it’s just as bad for everyone else
The firm reportedly planned to raise up to $1.5 billion
After its first phone drew jeers from a popular tech YouTuber, Solana Mobile delivered on its newest device
The major crypto wallet deepens its trading capabilities
Solana apps and app tokens could be in for a ‘mass repricing’
The SEC begins a new chapter in its crypto love affair
Many of Solana’s top DEXs now have associated memecoin launchpads
Memecoins, tech, and inflation have dominated the first half of the year
The new system is “basically decentralizing ourselves,” Jito Labs CEO Lucas Bruder said