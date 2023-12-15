Ishan Bhaidani

Ishan Bhaidani

Ishan is a University of Texas McCombs School of Business graduate with a BBA in Finance & Marketing. He founded and managed a Private Equity Fund that reached an eight-figure Assets Under Management (AUM) and has also gained experience with many top 200 projects of crypto market cap. In 2022, he helped found SCRIB3, a Web3 Marketing and PR venture. He was notably among the first to raise an alert about potential deceptive and unethical business practices by FTX. Ishan contributes as a DeFi analyst, an active angel investor, and an advisor in projects like Polygon Technologies.

recent news by Ishan Bhaidani

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Opinion

Sports betting is crypto’s true killer app 

Crypto makes sports betting faster, cheaper and safer — any technology that wins on those three dimensions will beat any incumbent

by Ishan Bhaidani /

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