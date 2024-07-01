Henry Duckworth

Henry Duckworth

Harry Duckworth, a law graduate, embarked on a unique journey that led him to become the youngest trader at global commodities giant Trafigura. He then went on to set up desks for several hedge funds worldwide, accumulating over a decade of experience in trading, hedge funds, and emergent technologies. Through his work, he became fascinated by the revolutionary power of blockchain tech soon after the inception of Bitcoin. Years later he founded AgriDex International, to provide digital marketplaces and supply chain information for all participants in the global food chain.

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Opinion

Agriculture needs blockchain

Some may argue that the current system is familiar and predictable, but the benefits of tokenization far outweigh the challenges

by Henry Duckworth /

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