Haden Patrick

Haden Patrick

Haden Patrick is Director of Business Operations of Cordial Systems, a provider of institutional-grade self custody software using a Zero Trust security model. Haden has executive experience in team leadership, engineering and education originating from his 24 year career as a Naval Officer. After co-founding SoloKeys, the first open-source security key company, he went on to manage projects connecting web3 to traditional finance at a cryptocurrency trading firm before joining Cordial Systems.

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Opinion

Memecoin mania can teach us something

Learn from mistakes that others have made about risk management — that’s next level performance for you

by Haden Patrick /

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