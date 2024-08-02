Gijs op de Weegh

Gijs op de Weegh

Gijs op de Weegh is the CEO and Founder of StablR, where he leads the strategy, business operations, and investor relations. He founded StablR out of his passion for implementing blockchain technology in the financial industry and exploring its possibilities. Before founding StablR, Gijs co-founded Payvision, an e-commerce payment service provider, in 2002. Under his leadership, Payvision grew to over 300 employees and achieved a turnover exceeding €4 billion.

recent news by Gijs op de Weegh

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Opinion

MiCAR will give foreign stablecoins a clear advantage in Europe

Europe is handing Tether unforeseen advantages with MiCAR

by Gijs op de Weegh /

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