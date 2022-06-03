Garrett Harper

Garrett Harper

Garrett Harper is the producer for the Empire podcast. Garrett worked in private equity and product management before jumping into crypto full-time in 2021. His favorite thing about crypto? It conflates art, gaming, finance, software, and psychology into one hyper-growth industry.

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MarketsPodcast

Podcast: Is Crypto an Investable Asset Class? | Roundup

Jason and Byron cover this week’s biggest stories and explore crypto’s outlook as an investable asset class

by Garrett Harper /

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