Fraser Brown

Fraser Brown

Fraser is co-founder & CTO of Cubist and an Assistant Professor at Carnegie Mellon University. She is an expert in software correctness: her research focuses on systems security, automated bug finding, and formal verification, from verifying (parts of) production systems like browser JITs, to finding exploitable bugs in real codebases. Her tools have found many zero-day bountied bugs and CVEs in the Chrome and Firefox browsers and multiple operating systems. Fraser received her BA in English and her MS and PhD in Computer Science from Stanford.

recent news by Fraser Brown

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Opinion

You’re still rolling your own crypto. You need to stop.

Not everyone with “cryptographer” in their title has the training or expertise to write cryptographic code that’s used by real people to protect real things

by Fraser Brown /

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