Felix Jauvin

Felix Jauvin

Felix Jauvin is the host of the On the Margin podcast. Based in British Columbia, Canada, he lives and breathes where crypto and macroeconomics intersect.

recent news by Felix Jauvin

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Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

The state of the labor market

Ahead of the FOMC September meeting, the labor market continues to embolden a dovish lean

by Felix Jauvin /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

What does a Trump takeover of the Fed look like?

With Governor Cook being dismissed and talk of pressuring the 2026 nominations of regional presidents, markets are beginning to price in a risk premium

by Felix Jauvin /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Could FOMC minutes be hinting at a hawkish Jackson Hole speech?

FOMC July minutes may hold the key to Powell’s speech tomorrow

by Felix Jauvin /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Should the Fed cut 50bps in September?

We’re beginning to price in the chance of not just a 25 basis point cut, but a 50 bps one

by Felix Jauvin /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

The Fed’s dual mandate is causing bifurcations in policy

The labor market is screaming weakness, but inflation is set to head higher

by Felix Jauvin /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Powell remains resolute amid dissents

Despite two governor dissents for the first time in 30 years, Powell remained sternly hawkish

by Felix Jauvin /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

How inflation breakevens signal eroding Fed independence

As the Trump administration continues to test Fed independence, markets are beginning to react

by Felix Jauvin /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Recapping the latest US data: Philly Fed, retail sales and more

After a jittery few months, recent economic data is hinting at a resilient economy that is beginning to re-accelerate

by Felix Jauvin /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

All signs are pointing to the dollar heading lower. Will it?

As Trump’s tariff war reignites, everyone is assuming the dollar will continue its path lower. But the journey might be bumpy

by Felix Jauvin /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

The labor market is sending false signals

Immigration changes are papering over a fragile labor market

by Felix Jauvin /
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Forward Guidance Newsletter

Is the 'mirage' of reassuring economic data ending?

Tariff front-running may have caused an artificial bounce in economic data earlier this year

by Felix Jauvin /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

June FOMC meeting takeaways

With an updated Summary of Economic Projections, the Fed sees growth slowing and inflation increasing

by Felix Jauvin /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterOpinion

Is the Fed risking a policy mistake by sitting on their hands?

With the June FOMC meeting coming up, the Fed remains unlikely to cut interest rates. Is this the right move?

by Felix Jauvin /
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AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

The current labor market, in charts

Job openings rallied and continuing claims stalled ahead of May’s employment report

by Felix Jauvin /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Court of International Trade halts the Tariff bonanza

In a unanimous decision, the US Court of International Trade has ruled that Trump’s IEEPA tariffs are unlawful

by Felix Jauvin /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

The strategic pivot from ‘austerity’ to ‘running it hot’

The newly passed House bill amplifies that strategic pivot for the Trump administration, from attempting austerity to running the economy hot

by Felix Jauvin /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Parsing the data for hints of US tariff impacts

Tariffs are now live and being collected. But what does data say about their initial impacts on the economy…and who’s footing the bill?

by Felix Jauvin /
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AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

What’s going on with the supply chain? We asked an expert

Craig Fuller, CEO and founder of FreightWaves, breaks down how tariffs are and will impact shipping and inventories

by Felix Jauvin /
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AnalysisForward Guidance Newsletter

Unpacking a big week for US economic data

Charts and takeaways from Tuesday’s jobs report and Wednesday’s GDP print, as the economy digests the tariff war

by Felix Jauvin /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterOpinion

Trump is telling you to sell US assets

It might be time to get out of US-denominated assets, writes Forward Guidance

by Felix Jauvin /

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