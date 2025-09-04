Felix Jauvin
Ahead of the FOMC September meeting, the labor market continues to embolden a dovish lean
With Governor Cook being dismissed and talk of pressuring the 2026 nominations of regional presidents, markets are beginning to price in a risk premium
FOMC July minutes may hold the key to Powell’s speech tomorrow
We’re beginning to price in the chance of not just a 25 basis point cut, but a 50 bps one
The labor market is screaming weakness, but inflation is set to head higher
Despite two governor dissents for the first time in 30 years, Powell remained sternly hawkish
As the Trump administration continues to test Fed independence, markets are beginning to react
After a jittery few months, recent economic data is hinting at a resilient economy that is beginning to re-accelerate
As Trump’s tariff war reignites, everyone is assuming the dollar will continue its path lower. But the journey might be bumpy
Immigration changes are papering over a fragile labor market
Tariff front-running may have caused an artificial bounce in economic data earlier this year
With an updated Summary of Economic Projections, the Fed sees growth slowing and inflation increasing
With the June FOMC meeting coming up, the Fed remains unlikely to cut interest rates. Is this the right move?
Job openings rallied and continuing claims stalled ahead of May’s employment report
In a unanimous decision, the US Court of International Trade has ruled that Trump’s IEEPA tariffs are unlawful
The newly passed House bill amplifies that strategic pivot for the Trump administration, from attempting austerity to running the economy hot
Tariffs are now live and being collected. But what does data say about their initial impacts on the economy…and who’s footing the bill?
Craig Fuller, CEO and founder of FreightWaves, breaks down how tariffs are and will impact shipping and inventories
Charts and takeaways from Tuesday’s jobs report and Wednesday’s GDP print, as the economy digests the tariff war
It might be time to get out of US-denominated assets, writes Forward Guidance