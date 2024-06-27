Elliot David

Elliot David

Elliot is the Head of Climate Strategy at Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol, where he is helping unlock Bitcoin's clean energy potential by bridging sustainable miners and climate-conscious investors. In his role at Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol, Elliot educates policymakers and NGOs on Bitcoin’s relationship with the energy system. He is a climatetech operator focused on alleviating energy poverty, bridging the digital divide, and promoting financial inclusion through technologies such as Bitcoin. Elliot was previously a Schwarzman Scholar and has served in the military, US Department of Energy, Clinton Foundation, and more.

recent news by Elliot David

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Opinion

Bitcoin isn’t right or left — it’s forward

We shouldn’t let bitcoin’s potential become overshadowed by political maneuvering

by Elliot David /
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Opinion

Bitcoin ETFs could actually be good for the environment

Instead of hopelessly trying to convince institutional investors to “change Bitcoin’s code,” institutions could show a clear preference for cleaning mining practices

by Elliot David /

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