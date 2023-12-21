Markus Franke

Markus Franke

Dr. Markus Franke is an economist who has been working at the intersection of economics and technology in TradFi (J.P.Morgan, Merrill Lynch, Allianz), as a post-doc researcher (including the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München, Columbia Business School in New York and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology), and in Web3 (on Celo, as a board member of cLabs, founder of Mento Labs, and advisor of many projects in the EVM space).

recent news by Markus Franke

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Opinion

2024 will be the year for stablecoins

Stablecoins provide the volatile crypto market with much needed stability — which is sorely needed after this year

by Markus Franke /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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