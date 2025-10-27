Donovan Choy
Padre has 4% market share of trading platforms on Solana.
L1 governance drama
Jupiter reports $45 million in Q3 revenues
Transparency is nice, but expensive
Pipe’s testnet has delivered 60+ PB of data across ~290,000 Point of Presence (PoP) nodes
Crypto’s quest to imbue shareholder protections for tokens
Bee Dashcams now cost $19 a month.
Stablecoin, DePIN and robo-advisor teams made the finals
Bullet is leveraging Celestia for data availability
The plan is to make GameShift the “consumer portal” that bridges non-crypto gamers into Web3
Titan’s seed round is led by Galaxy Ventures
The BAGWORK memecoin creators made $169K on a 4-day-old memecoin, making it the 0.01% of creators that have earned more than $10K with Pump
Base lags behind Solana, but it’s a mixed picture
Solana’s war on MEV
From Labubus to Pokémon
Solana saw $78 million in REV for August
Software investing is hard…especially in the age of AI
The raise is led by a16z crypto
Why the world celebrates labor movements on two different days
Gateway wants to be the de-facto entry point for Solana