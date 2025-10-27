Donovan Choy

Donovan Choy

Donovan is a reporter based in Singapore and the author of the Lightspeed newsletter. He previously worked in editorial at Bankless and is a huge fan of spaghetti Westerns and the Wu-Tang Clan. Contact Donovan at [email protected].

recent news by Donovan Choy

article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Pump acquires Padre trading terminal, promises token compensation

Padre has 4% market share of trading platforms on Solana.

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

NEAR’s inflation reduction vote fails pass threshold, but it may still be implemented

L1 governance drama

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

BusinessDeFi

Jupiter wants to turn its token’s fate around

Jupiter reports $45 million in Q3 revenues

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Running a blockchain foundation is actually really tough

Transparency is nice, but expensive

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Decentralized content delivery network Pipe launches mainnet

Pipe’s testnet has delivered 60+ PB of data across ~290,000 Point of Presence (PoP) nodes

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFi

Umbra’s ICO and MetaDAO’s ‘Unruggable’ futarchy take center stage

Crypto’s quest to imbue shareholder protections for tokens

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Hivemapper raises $32M, launches new subscription for Bee dashcams

Bee Dashcams now cost $19 a month.

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Solana finalists: Ignition Demo Day at Singapore Token2049

Stablecoin, DePIN and robo-advisor teams made the finals

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

Inside Bullet’s goal to compete with CEX perps

Bullet is leveraging Celestia for data availability

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Honeycomb Protocol acquires Solana Labs’ GameShift platform

The plan is to make GameShift the “consumer portal” that bridges non-crypto gamers into Web3

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Titan raises $7M seed round alongside public launch of meta-DEX aggregator

Titan’s seed round is led by Galaxy Ventures

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

DeFiLightspeed Newsletter

What makes Pump livestreaming different from Twitch or OnlyFans?

The BAGWORK memecoin creators made $169K on a 4-day-old memecoin, making it the 0.01% of creators that have earned more than $10K with Pump

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

Solana vs. Base: How Ethereum’s most active L2 compares against Solana

Base lags behind Solana, but it’s a mixed picture

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Lightspeed Newsletter

How Solana is cutting MEV snipers out of token launches

Solana’s war on MEV

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Gachapon on the blockchain is already a hundred-million dollar market

From Labubus to Pokémon

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Lightspeed NewsletterMarkets

Solana in 8 charts: August edition

Solana saw $78 million in REV for August

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Is zero-marginal-cost tech no more?

Software investing is hard…especially in the age of AI

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Reflect raises $3.75M to build yield-bearing stablecoin infra on Solana

The raise is led by a16z crypto

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

Web3

What Labor Day can teach crypto about power

Why the world celebrates labor movements on two different days

by Donovan Choy /
article-image

BusinessLightspeed Newsletter

Sanctum V2 expands to Solana’s transaction delivery layer

Gateway wants to be the de-facto entry point for Solana

by Donovan Choy /

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutAdvertiseCareersTrust & EthicsPrivacyGlossaryBrand KitContact