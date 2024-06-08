Dermot O’Riordan

Dermot O’Riordan

Dermot O’Riordan serves as a Director at the POKT Network Foundation where he helps steer product development and strategy. From Ireland to Silicon Valley, Dermot’s career ranged from advising tech companies and VC firms to leading marquee industry events. His interest in Web3 was sparked in 2016 with the rise of DAOs, leading him to dive deeper into the blockchain space, where he served as an advisor to projects like Radix and Dusk, and later, spearheading growth at Eden Block.

recent news by Dermot O’Riordan

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Opinion

Web3 doesn’t need flashy — it needs functional

In the world of decentralized infrastructure, it’s time to put much needed tools into the right hands and create a healthier open internet

by Dermot O’Riordan /

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