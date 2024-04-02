Denelle Dixon

Denelle Dixon

Denelle Dixon is the CEO and Executive Director of the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), a non-profit organization focused on working with and supporting changemakers to create equitable access to the global financial system through blockchain technology. She leads the teams that help maintain Stellar's codebase, support the communities around Stellar, and advocate on behalf of the network with international stakeholders. Before joining Stellar, Dixon served as COO of Mozilla, one of the most successful mission-driven open-source organizations.. During her tenure at Mozilla, she led the organization’s business, revenue and policy teams including the ongoing fight for net neutrality and the global effort to ensure that people can control their personal data.

recent news by Denelle Dixon

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Opinion

There’s no reason to fear open platforms

A frustrating reality is that the technology is already there to meet people’s needs, but fear and regulation are preventing progress

by Denelle Dixon /

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