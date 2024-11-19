Delphine Forma

Delphine Forma

Delphine Forma is the policy lead for Europe & UK at Solidus Labs, a leading market compliance and market integrity firm in digital assets. With a career spanning roles in major banks and blockchain ventures, she brings extensive experience in compliance and legal across sectors. She is the founder of the crypto compliance and legal TG group with 1,400 members. A Sciences Po Lyon alumna, Delphine also holds advanced degrees in European Criminal Business Law and anti-money laundering.

recent news by Delphine Forma

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Opinion

MiCA compliance will drive Europe into a crypto consolidation frenzy

The MiCA era will reward the prepared and punish the rest

by Delphine Forma /

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