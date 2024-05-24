David Schwed

David Schwed

David Schwed serves as the Chief Operating Officer at Halborn, an elite blockchain security firm. Prior to Halborn, he was the Global Head of Digital Assets Technology at BNY Mellon, the world's biggest custodian bank, where he integrated the IT strategy for the company's digital asset services. David was also CISO for Galaxy Digital, where he led the development of information security and IT infrastructure, and served as a risk committee advisor, evaluating emerging threats in financial services. He also founded the Cybersecurity Master's Program at Yeshiva University’s Katz School of Science and Health, sharing his expertise as a practitioner-in-residence.

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Opinion

Crypto custodians should learn from TradFi 

Right now, crypto platforms and custody services live in the shadow of a legacy of security failures — and it shouldn’t be that way

by David Schwed /

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