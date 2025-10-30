David Canellis
Value distribution came to $1.9 billion distributed in Q3, though total revenues have yet to beat 2021 heights
Picking through the $19 billion wreckage of crypto’s worst liquidation event to date
The successes of BNB and Aster have something in common
If free-flowing stablecoins provide the crucial infrastructure layer of crypto, tokens as a conduit for capital may have less appeal
The DAT trend may differ from prior implosions
The hunt for a killer app on Base hits a wall
Everyone knows that crypto is psychological torture
A new breed of crypto entrepreneur is building in stablecoins, per Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick
The World Computer picks up where BTC has left off
The probabilities app is finding mainstream success
Fundstrat’s chief investment officer may be the apex bull
The SEC is still working on a framework for token sales.
The headlines were so much louder in 2021
Hot markets have made for big paydays this year
Purity tests are the only things keeping crypto “crypto”
CoinFund and Pantera partners offer insights into how they pick their coins
A spooky story about the importance of self-custody
A little inside baseball about crypto news
Blockchains, when done right, are built to last forever
The writing was on the wall for BitMixer