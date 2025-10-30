David Canellis

David Canellis

David is an Editor based in the Netherlands focused on data-driven journalism. Previously, he wrote for TheNextWeb's crypto vertical before launching Protos in 2021. He's a reformed hardline Bitcoiner passionate about permissionless and decentralized networks. Contact David at [email protected]

recent news by David Canellis

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DeFiEmpire Newsletter

Value distribution to token holders returns to all-time high: 1kx report

Value distribution came to $1.9 billion distributed in Q3, though total revenues have yet to beat 2021 heights

by David Canellis /
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Empire NewsletterMarkets

Attack on Binance? Crypto meltdowns are starting to rhyme

Picking through the $19 billion wreckage of crypto’s worst liquidation event to date

by David Canellis /
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BusinessDeFi

CZ is now crypto’s number one influencer

The successes of BNB and Aster have something in common

by David Canellis /
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AnalysisEmpire Newsletter

Will stablecoins break the token flywheel?

If free-flowing stablecoins provide the crucial infrastructure layer of crypto, tokens as a conduit for capital may have less appeal

by David Canellis /
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BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Shifts in strategy, increased transparency may help DATs evolve

The DAT trend may differ from prior implosions

by David Canellis /
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Empire NewsletterOpinion

Crypto needs more than launchpads for mass adoption

The hunt for a killer app on Base hits a wall

by David Canellis /
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Empire NewsletterOpinion

Is World Liberty Financial good for crypto? It doesn’t matter anymore

Everyone knows that crypto is psychological torture

by David Canellis /
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BusinessEmpire Newsletter

Crypto industry on pace to break 2021 fundraising record

A new breed of crypto entrepreneur is building in stablecoins, per Dragonfly’s Rob Hadick

by David Canellis /
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Empire NewsletterMarkets

ETH poised to set tempo for the rest of the bull run

The World Computer picks up where BTC has left off

by David Canellis /
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Empire NewsletterWeb3

Polymarket is close to crossing the culture chasm

The probabilities app is finding mainstream success

by David Canellis /
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Empire NewsletterPeople

The worst and best part of Tom Lee’s predictions: they’re too early

Fundstrat’s chief investment officer may be the apex bull

by David Canellis /
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Empire NewsletterPolicy

Hester Peirce on the SEC’s next moves in crypto

The SEC is still working on a framework for token sales.

by David Canellis /
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Empire NewsletterPeople

If Kanye's memecoin is a top signal, then crypto has fallen off

The headlines were so much louder in 2021

by David Canellis /
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Empire NewsletterMarkets

Crypto insiders ramp up stock sales, nearing $1.7B in 2025

Hot markets have made for big paydays this year

by David Canellis /
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Empire NewsletterOpinion

Why crypto is headed for straight PvP

Purity tests are the only things keeping crypto “crypto”

by David Canellis /
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BusinessEmpire Newsletter

How liquid funds thrive in spot crypto markets

CoinFund and Pantera partners offer insights into how they pick their coins

by David Canellis /
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Supply Shock

The exchange that accidentally deleted its 17K Bitcoin wallet file

A spooky story about the importance of self-custody

by David Canellis /
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Supply Shock

Bitcoin whales are waking up — it's perfect clickbait

A little inside baseball about crypto news

by David Canellis /
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OpinionThe Drop

The case for how crypto can Stop Killing Games

Blockchains, when done right, are built to last forever

by David Canellis /
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Supply Shock

Why Bitcoin’s biggest mixer walked away from ‘huge profits’

The writing was on the wall for BitMixer

by David Canellis /

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