Daranee Ganesh

Daranee Ganesh

Daranee Ganesh is Blockworks' editorial operations manager based in New Mexico. Prior to Blockworks, Daranee worked on several legal and non-profit projects aimed at integrating decentralized solutions in the social justice framework, specifically within immigration and environmental law. Contact Daranee at [email protected].

recent news by Daranee Ganesh

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Opinion

Crypto and blockchain are not synonymous

In other words, one should not judge the merits of an entire technology based on how much BONK they lost

by Daranee Ganesh /

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