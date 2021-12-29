Dan Keeler

Dan Keeler

Dan Keeler is Editor-in-Chief at Blockworks. Prior to joining Blockworks, he was Frontier Markets Editor at the Wall Street Journal where he managed the Journal’s coverage of smaller emerging markets as well as created a number of high-profile events and a highly regarded newsletter. Before joining the WSJ, he was the Editor of Global Finance magazine. He is also the founder of New York’s FM Network, a group that hosts gatherings of finance professionals focused on smaller emerging markets. Contact Dan via email at [email protected]

recent news by Dan Keeler

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FinancePolicy

Abu Dhabi Ramps Up Effort to Become Middle East’s Crypto Hub

Emirate already has two regulated digital asset exchanges and hopes to attract more with comprehensive regulatory regime

by Dan Keeler /

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