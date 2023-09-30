Daniel Batten

Daniel Batten

Daniel Batten is a ClimateTech investor, Bitcoin environmental impact analyst, CEO advisor and author. He is most widely known for his data-driven approach to Bitcoin mining research.

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Opinion

Want to help save the planet? Mine bitcoin

In a twist worthy of a John Le Carré novel, what I and other environmentalists were led to believe was the villain, turns out to be the good guy

by Daniel Batten /

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