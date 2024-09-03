Da Hongfei

Da Hongfei

Da Hongfei is the founder of Neo, an open-source, community-driven blockchain platform designed to welcome developers into the Smart Economy. Hongfei operates as CEO of Neo Global Development (NGD), the executive arm of the Neo Foundation that is committed to developing the Neo protocol and its supporting ecosystem. He is seen as a luminary in the Web3 space and as a blockchain pioneer in Asia. Hongfei received his education at the South China University of Technology, receiving degrees in technology and English.

recent news by Da Hongfei

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Opinion

Isolation is no longer an option for L1 blockchains

To remain relevant and competitive, layer-1 networks must prioritize multichain technology and interoperability

by Da Hongfei /

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