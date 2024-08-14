Ciarán Murray

Ciarán Murray

Ciarán Murray is a seasoned veteran of the blockchain industry. Aside from advising on numerous blockchain projects over the years, and releasing a synthetics assets proof-of-concept last year, Ciarán previously worked in the media industry for British Sky Broadcasting. He is not only well placed to understand the issues facing the media industry but also how to apply blockchain and other distributed technologies to remedy them.

recent news by Ciarán Murray

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Opinion

Implement Web3 solutions now, or the media's credibility will crumble

If we don’t do more to combat misinformation, the truth will be lost forever

by Ciarán Murray /

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