Christopher Perkins

Christopher Perkins

Christopher Perkins is President of CoinFund, a web3 focused Registered Investment Advisor. He is also a member of the CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee and its Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee.

recent news by Christopher Perkins

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Opinion

Phones and the internet aren’t blamed for terror finance. Crypto shouldn’t either.

Crypto needs the same nuance like any other technology used today by illicit actors

by Christopher Perkins /
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Opinion

C is for crypto, but the CFTC didn't get the memo

The CFTC’s self-proclaimed campaign against DeFi puts the future of US innovation at risk

by Christopher Perkins /

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