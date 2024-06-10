Chris Barrett

Chris Barrett

Chris Barrett serves as the Director of Communications at Chainlink Labs and has been involved with Chainlink since 2017. Chainlink is the only on-chain data and cross-chain platform that enables financial institutions to develop customized, flexible, compliant, and future-proof blockchain applications and tokenized assets. Before this role, he founded a leading PR agency for technology startups, where he worked with over 1,000 innovative companies. Chris is also an avid runner, having maintained a streak of running for over five consecutive years.

recent news by Chris Barrett

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Opinion

Yes, now is the right time to teach Wall Street about decentralized oracles 

While Wall Street moves at a slower pace than crypto, the idea that it can’t embrace new technology is outdated

by Chris Barrett /

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