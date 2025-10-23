Republicans say they are waiting on Democrats. Democrats say the industry is too cozy with Republicans
Sen. Ruben Gallego expressed frustration with the partisan nature of crypto policy during a closed-door roundtable with industry executives Wednesday
The US government announced the largest asset forfeiture in history — all in bitcoin. Here’s why it’s not headed straight for the strategic reserve
As the shutdown enters its second week, sources say the Senate Banking Committee looks to move ahead with a market structure bill markup
Experts agree that the shutdown will delay new crypto ETF approvals, but lawmakers seem keen to move ahead with legislative work
Should Congress not pass a budget, the SEC will be operating with a skeleton staff starting Wednesday
Victims of Coinbase’s May data breach are not on the same page about a path forward
Big banks weren’t happy with a key provision of the GENIUS Act, and want lawmakers to right the wrong in the crypto market structure bill.
Lawmakers are expected to consider the new version at the end of September
The CLARITY Act may have passed in the House, but the Senate has some edits
US indexes were muted Monday as investors wait to hear from Chair Powell and President Trump
Trump’s executive orders gave crypto holders optimism, but actionable progress could be slow
Markets strongly suspect that committee members will make the first interest rate cut of 2025
After four days of deliberation, the jury found Roman Storm guilty on Wednesday of one federal count
Big names are projecting the S&P 500 will post a double-digit decline
US equities were in the green Monday after July’s labor report miss sent markets lower
After lengthy closing arguments on Wednesday, the case is now in the hands of 12 jurors
Markets want a September rate cut. Here’s the language we’ll be watching
White House officials have until Friday to solidify tariff agreements with most countries
With these levies, it’s cheaper for Japanese manufacturers to send cars to the US than it is for domestic makers to import parts from other countries