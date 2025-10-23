Casey Wagner

Casey Wagner

Casey Wagner is a senior reporter on the scoops and investigations team, based in New York. Casey covers crypto regulation, markets and central banks. Prior to joining Blockworks, she reported on macroeconomics at Bloomberg News. She graduated from the University of Virginia with a degree in Media Studies. Contact Casey or send her tips via email at [email protected]

recent news by Casey Wagner

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Policy

Capitol Gains: What’s the market structure holdup? Depends who you ask

Republicans say they are waiting on Democrats. Democrats say the industry is too cozy with Republicans

by Casey Wagner /
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Policy

Democrat tells crypto execs Republicans ‘used them’: Sources

Sen. Ruben Gallego expressed frustration with the partisan nature of crypto policy during a closed-door roundtable with industry executives Wednesday

by Casey Wagner /
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Policy

Capitol Gains: The US seized $15B in bitcoin. What comes next?

The US government announced the largest asset forfeiture in history — all in bitcoin. Here’s why it’s not headed straight for the strategic reserve

by Casey Wagner /
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Policy

Capitol Gains: Crypto hearings expected to continue mid-shutdown

As the shutdown enters its second week, sources say the Senate Banking Committee looks to move ahead with a market structure bill markup

by Casey Wagner /
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MarketsPolicy

Capitol Gains: Shutdown blues slow crypto work

Experts agree that the shutdown will delay new crypto ETF approvals, but lawmakers seem keen to move ahead with legislative work

by Casey Wagner /
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Policy

Government shutdown could delay new crypto ETF approval

Should Congress not pass a budget, the SEC will be operating with a skeleton staff starting Wednesday

by Casey Wagner /
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BusinessPolicy

Coinbase data breach victims mull legal strategy

Victims of Coinbase’s May data breach are not on the same page about a path forward

by Casey Wagner /
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Policy

Industries, Senators clash over crypto market structure legislation

Big banks weren’t happy with a key provision of the GENIUS Act, and want lawmakers to right the wrong in the crypto market structure bill.

by Casey Wagner /
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Policy

Senate Banking Committee finalizes updated market structure bill draft 

Lawmakers are expected to consider the new version at the end of September

by Casey Wagner /
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Policy

US Senate eyes end of September for crypto market structure bill markup: Sources

The CLARITY Act may have passed in the House, but the Senate has some edits

by Casey Wagner /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Stocks trade sideways ahead of political updates, Jackson Hole

US indexes were muted Monday as investors wait to hear from Chair Powell and President Trump

by Casey Wagner /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Crypto investors hopeful amid new regulatory orders

Trump’s executive orders gave crypto holders optimism, but actionable progress could be slow

by Casey Wagner /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Will the Fed keep diverging from other central bank policies?

Markets strongly suspect that committee members will make the first interest rate cut of 2025

by Casey Wagner /
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PeoplePolicy

Tornado Cash developer found guilty on 1 count in partial verdict

After four days of deliberation, the jury found Roman Storm guilty on Wednesday of one federal count

by Casey Wagner /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Why Wall Street is bracing for a correction in stocks

Big names are projecting the S&P 500 will post a double-digit decline

by Casey Wagner /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

Stocks move higher after July jobs report dip

US equities were in the green Monday after July’s labor report miss sent markets lower

by Casey Wagner /
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DeFiPeople

Tornado Cash trial is now in the jury’s hands

After lengthy closing arguments on Wednesday, the case is now in the hands of 12 jurors

by Casey Wagner /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

What would a dovish Fed look like?

Markets want a September rate cut. Here’s the language we’ll be watching

by Casey Wagner /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterMarkets

US inks trade deal with EU days before deadline

White House officials have until Friday to solidify tariff agreements with most countries

by Casey Wagner /
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Forward Guidance NewsletterPolicy

Japan, US strike trade deal that leaves US car makers out

With these levies, it’s cheaper for Japanese manufacturers to send cars to the US than it is for domestic makers to import parts from other countries

by Casey Wagner /

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