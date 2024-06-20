Carlos Mercado

Carlos Mercado

Carlos Mercado is a data scientist at Flipside Crypto, specializing in the convergence of data science, cryptocurrency, economics, and open-source research. His expertise spans the Ethereum ecosystem and over 20 other blockchains, where he leverages SQL, R, Python, and Solidity to develop innovative data models and analytics tools. Carlos's notable contributions include the creation of the True Freeze DeFi primitive and leading the production of the 2023 Crypto Users Report, generating significant industry impact. Prior to Flipside, he applied his skills in AI strategy and product development at Guidehouse and offered data science consulting services.

recent news by Carlos Mercado

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Opinion

Most RWAs today are tokenized nonsense

Instead, the primary path to real RWA growth is dollar-backed stablecoins

by Carlos Mercado /

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