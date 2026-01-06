Carlos

Carlos

Carlos is a Research Analyst based in Guatemala covering Solana and DeFi applications. Carlos previously held a research role at 21Shares. Contact Carlos at [email protected].

recent news by Carlos

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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Ranger’s ICO starts today, and MetaDAO eyes a reset

Ranger’s Jan 6–10 sale could re-accelerate MetaDAO volumes and revenue

by Carlos /
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0xResearch Newsletter

A sleeper in the perps category

As Hyperliquid and Lighter battle for perps DEX dominance, Boros could capture the structural upside

by Carlos /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Gold and silver won 2025

Gold is having its best year since 1979, while many DeFi names are trading near multi-year lows

by Carlos /
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0xResearch Newsletter

Maple’s fundamentals are driving outperformance

Maple is outperforming peers on growth, yield, and revenue — while benefiting from limited supply overhang and clear value accrual

by Carlos /
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0xResearch Newsletter

Another week, another MetaDAO advertisement

Meanwhile, recent acquisitions continue to neglect tokenholders

by Luke Leasure /
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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Analyzing Jup Lend vs. Kamino

The exchange between Kamino and Jupiter has escalated from healthy competition to a clear public dispute

by Carlos /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Solana tokens see gains amidst weeklong crypto slump

Despite a soft market backdrop, Solana DeFi tokens showed relative strength, with Sanctum leading the pack

by Carlos /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Strategy stress, liquidity strain

Money market indicators are flashing liquidity stress again as crypto underperforms equities

by Sam Schubert /
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0xResearch NewsletterBusiness

Monad ships mainnet, while markets rebound

Rate cut probabilities swing back and risk assets recover, while Monad goes live and Galaxy’s investment case evolves

by Carlos /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Markets in full risk-off mode

Markets retreated on Monday amid renewed macro uncertainty, with every index in the red except crypto minders

by Sam Schubert /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Markets tumble as doubts grow over December rate cut

Risk assets sold off as doubts loom over a December rate cut, with BTC tumbling briefly below $95K this morning

by Carlos /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Uniswap finally turns the fee switch

What does Uniswap’s proposal to activate protocol fees and unify incentives mean for UNI token holders?

by Luke Leasure /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Red day for crypto, green day for miners

Crypto markets were negative yesterday, but BTC miners rallied on blockbuster HPC deals

by Sam Schubert /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

SOL ETFs begin trading: Can Jito drive a network rebound?

As Solana ETFs launch but network REV trends lower, Jito sits at the intersection of new capital inflows and microstructure improvements

by Sam Schubert /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Meteora’s TGE: What is fair value for MET?

Weakness prevails across the board for crypto — however, it’s not all gloom and doom

by Luke Leasure /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Prop AMMs, the aggregator wars and Solana’s REV

How are all these seemingly separate things related?

by Luke Leasure /
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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Should we kill HYPE’s max supply?

A new proposal would result in an immediate 45% reduction in HYPE’s total supply

by Luke Leasure /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Hyperliquid’s USDH battle and the DATCO bid

Our take on durability, valuation, and fundamental catalysts

by Carlos /
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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Inside Solana’s governance as Alpenglow passes

Solana’s Alpenglow has passed, targeting ~150ms finality

by Carlos /
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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Either HYPE is still cheap or most L1s are overvalued

Hyperliquid’s fundamentals continue to improve, yet its valuation remains discounted compared to other L1s

by Carlos /

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The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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