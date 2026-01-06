Carlos
Ranger’s Jan 6–10 sale could re-accelerate MetaDAO volumes and revenue
As Hyperliquid and Lighter battle for perps DEX dominance, Boros could capture the structural upside
Gold is having its best year since 1979, while many DeFi names are trading near multi-year lows
Maple is outperforming peers on growth, yield, and revenue — while benefiting from limited supply overhang and clear value accrual
Meanwhile, recent acquisitions continue to neglect tokenholders
The exchange between Kamino and Jupiter has escalated from healthy competition to a clear public dispute
Despite a soft market backdrop, Solana DeFi tokens showed relative strength, with Sanctum leading the pack
Money market indicators are flashing liquidity stress again as crypto underperforms equities
Rate cut probabilities swing back and risk assets recover, while Monad goes live and Galaxy’s investment case evolves
Markets retreated on Monday amid renewed macro uncertainty, with every index in the red except crypto minders
Risk assets sold off as doubts loom over a December rate cut, with BTC tumbling briefly below $95K this morning
What does Uniswap’s proposal to activate protocol fees and unify incentives mean for UNI token holders?
Crypto markets were negative yesterday, but BTC miners rallied on blockbuster HPC deals
As Solana ETFs launch but network REV trends lower, Jito sits at the intersection of new capital inflows and microstructure improvements
Weakness prevails across the board for crypto — however, it’s not all gloom and doom
How are all these seemingly separate things related?
A new proposal would result in an immediate 45% reduction in HYPE’s total supply
Our take on durability, valuation, and fundamental catalysts
Solana’s Alpenglow has passed, targeting ~150ms finality
Hyperliquid’s fundamentals continue to improve, yet its valuation remains discounted compared to other L1s