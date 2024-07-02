Candace Kelly

Candace Kelly

Candace Kelly is the Chief Legal and Policy Officer for the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open-source network that connects the world's financial infrastructure. She leads the team responsible for SDF’s legal affairs and the policy team that is focused on bridging the gap between the public and private sectors. Previously, Candace worked for Uber Technologies, Inc., where she helped navigate the company’s response to regulatory investigations and advised on safety, security, privacy, consumer protection, and law enforcement response. Prior to that she served for 17 years at the United States Department of Justice.

recent news by Candace Kelly

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Opinion

The time for US stablecoin regulation is now 

For the US to fully realize the benefits of these new technologies, we need Congress to pass a strong legal framework for stablecoins

by Candace Kelly /

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