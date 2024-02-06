Cameron B. Pick

Cameron B. Pick

Cameron B. Pick is a partner and patent attorney at the Chicago-based intellectual property boutique law firm Marshall, Gerstein & Borun. He prosecutes patents for emerging technologies, including blockchain and crypto, among other innovative areas. He may be reached at [email protected].

recent news by Cameron B. Pick

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Opinion

Crypto can benefit from patents without losing its open source ethos 

The coexistence of open source and patents in the crypto space actually encourages a healthy ecosystem for innovation

by Cameron B. Pick /

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