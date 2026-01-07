Byron Gilliam

Byron Gilliam

Byron Gilliam writes The Breakdown newsletter, in which he tries to explain crypto markets to traditional investors and traditional markets to crypto investors (while trying to explain both to himself). Before joining Blockworks, Byron spent 25 years trading international equities for banks and brokers in Frankfurt, London, Paris and New York. He holds a bachelor's degree in History from Binghamton University. Contact Byron at [email protected].

recent news by Byron Gilliam

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PolicyThe Breakdown

Venezuela's sanctions are stablecoins’ proof of concept

Banned from the dollar system, the country uses digital dollars instead

by Byron Gilliam /
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The Breakdown

Friday charts: Finding good news, in spite of bad headlines

2025 was far from perfect, but much better than we think it was.

by Byron Gilliam /
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The Breakdown

The long wait for crypto’s “coffee pot” moment

In the 90s, rapt audiences worldwide watched a coffee pot — will that fascination ever turn to crypto?

by Byron Gilliam /
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DeFiThe Breakdown

Failure is an option in crypto finance

Some systems improve by failing — and crypto has no choice

by Byron Gilliam /
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The Breakdown

Users are the best investors to have

Maybe tokenholders don’t need the rights that corporate shareholders have come to expect

by Byron Gilliam /
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The Breakdown

The old story of investing in new technology

Investors are often right about the future, but wrong about the returns

by Byron Gilliam /
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The Breakdown

The incredible, incomprehensible, possibly impossible world of trillion-dollar tech valuations

Will mega-unicorns collectively earn the trillions of dollars of revenue required to justify their valuations?

by Byron Gilliam /
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The Breakdown

A holiday guide to explaining crypto to your relatives

Spoiler alert: talking about crypto to normies is still really hard

by Byron Gilliam /
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The Breakdown

The competitive advantage of not knowing you’re wrong

When not knowing the odds improves your chances

by Byron Gilliam /
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The Breakdown

The network is the innovation

What Thomas Edison actually invented — and what it tells us about the future of crypto

by Byron Gilliam /
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The Breakdown

A man’s blockchain is his castle

But who gets a key to the gate?

by Byron Gilliam /
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The Breakdown

Friday charts: The many, many architects of AI

Throughout its billions of searches, Google’s goal has always been to train and hone its algorithms

by Byron Gilliam /
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The Breakdown

Links: Trading, valuations, and the end of crypto's 'golden age'

It’s getting harder and harder to trade crypto like the good ol’ days

by Byron Gilliam /
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FinanceThe Breakdown

Dollar dominance can’t be manufactured

Stablecoins are no substitute for what makes the dollar dominant

by Byron Gilliam /
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The Breakdown

Beam-me-up money

Quantum teleportation could make money a physical resource again

by Byron Gilliam /
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The Breakdown

The productivity bull case for almost everything

And the bear case for bitcoin

by Byron Gilliam /
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The Breakdown

Illuminating progress: Is a $140K income 'poor'?

Bad math makes headlines: real progress, a history of candlelight, and “the worst poverty analysis…ever seen”

by Byron Gilliam /
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The Breakdown

Thursday links: Prediction markets, agent hackers, quantum risks

Anthropic researchers report that their AI agents successfully exploited 56% of vulnerable smart contracts

by Byron Gilliam /
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DeFiThe Breakdown

Too funded to fail: Crypto needs a forest fire

For new growth, crypto may need to shed tired norms like over-raising and the hoarding of investment resources

by Byron Gilliam /
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DeFiThe Breakdown

The sci-fi future of onchain assets and smart locks

Futuristic DeFi is stuck inside the computer. An old idea might be its escape hatch

by Byron Gilliam /

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The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

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