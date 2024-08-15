Burnt Banksy

Burnt Banksy

Three years ago, his act of burning a physical Banksy ignited global discourse on NFTs and Web3, exposing the industry's flaws. Now, through XION, founder Burnt Banksy leads a mission to democratize Web3 to the masses, making ownership accessible to all by removing unnecessary barriers and complications through chain abstraction. To date: XION has raised over $36M in funding with the goal of "making crypto disappear." Ultimately, Burnt Banksy wants to provide the benefits of crypto to people without requiring them to know anything about crypto.

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Opinion

If we don’t make crypto invisible, it will never reach the mainstream

Crypto should be the backbone, not the spotlight

by Burnt Banksy /

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