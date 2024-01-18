Bogdan Habic

Bogdan Habic

Bogdan is the Co-Founder and CTO of Tenderly, the full-stack infrastructure solutions provider powering Web3 developer teams with the essential tools and services throughout their development journeys. Prior to co-founding Tenderly, Bogdan worked as a software engineer for major software platforms such as MVP Workshop and Go Daddy where he was responsible for constructing and managing the development of distributed cloud systems before realizing the lack of infrastructural support for Web3 developers. With his vast experience in constructing, expanding, and overseeing extensive distributed cloud systems, he is well-versed in the intricacies of blockchain technologies and their practical applications.

recent news by Bogdan Habic

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Opinion

Public testnets are a threat to the development of dapps 

Despite their initial promise, public testnets are an insufficient and incomplete way to test dapps

by Bogdan Habic /

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