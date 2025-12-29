Boccaccio

Boccaccio

Senior Research Analyst at Blockworks Research

recent news by Boccaccio

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0xResearch Newsletter

The perps wars are heating up

Hyperliquid’s weekly volume trails newer rivals as a Lighter airdrop looms

by Boccaccio /
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0xResearch Newsletter

Coinbase embeds Solana trading

The platform turns to onchain rails for Solana assets while crypto M&A and fundraising surge to cycle highs

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

ETFs flash a bid, HumidiFi tokenizes

BTC leads a broad crypto bid as ETFs post their strongest inflow in weeks

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch Newsletter

Risk back on the table as crypto ETFs bounce back

Kalshi raises a billion dollars, and Trump’s new Fed Chair pick is imminent

by Boccaccio /
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0xResearch Newsletter

Klarna steps into stablecoins

Payments shift as KlarnaUSD lands on Tempo and MegaETH’s USDm rollout accelerates despite a messy predeposit

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch Newsletter

We should give everybody unrestricted access to leveraged perpetuals for stocks

MegaETH’s mainnet beta launch is imminent; meanwhile, equity perpetuals markets accelerate across HIP-3 providers

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Bitcoin falls, even as Strategy buys $835.6M for its holdings

With markets still lagging, indices for BTC, crypto miners, and the Solana ecosystem are down

by Boccaccio /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Crypto flashes red as ETF flows reverse

BTC tumbles 15-20% from recent highs while ETF outflows signal shifting sentiment among institutional players

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch NewsletterFinance

Stablecoins step into the remittance game

MegaETH public sale auction ends tomorrow, and the free money machine has attracted people who like free money

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Prediction markets boom as crypto pulls back

Polymarket’s new $9 billion valuation underscores how fast the sector is maturing

by Kunal Doshi /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Perps competition heats up

The market remains rangebound and perps gain popularity

by Boccaccio /
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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

New token trading opportunities on the horizon

The market is down, but at least there are new tokens to buy or sell

by Marc Arjoon /
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0xResearch NewsletterDeFi

Is Hyperliquid the new frontier for innovation?

With rate cuts priced in and deeper liquidity, it’s not surprising to see certain speculative assets getting a bid

by Boccaccio /
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0xResearch Newsletter

USDH and the search for another AF

The race to bid for the USDH ticker heats up

by Boccaccio /
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0xResearch NewsletterMarkets

Memecoins' 'euthanasia coaster' and a new Telegram bot entrant

SOL and HYPE have rebounded, dYdX course corrects (again)

by Boccaccio /

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