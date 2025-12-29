Boccaccio
Hyperliquid’s weekly volume trails newer rivals as a Lighter airdrop looms
The platform turns to onchain rails for Solana assets while crypto M&A and fundraising surge to cycle highs
BTC leads a broad crypto bid as ETFs post their strongest inflow in weeks
Kalshi raises a billion dollars, and Trump’s new Fed Chair pick is imminent
Payments shift as KlarnaUSD lands on Tempo and MegaETH’s USDm rollout accelerates despite a messy predeposit
MegaETH’s mainnet beta launch is imminent; meanwhile, equity perpetuals markets accelerate across HIP-3 providers
With markets still lagging, indices for BTC, crypto miners, and the Solana ecosystem are down
BTC tumbles 15-20% from recent highs while ETF outflows signal shifting sentiment among institutional players
MegaETH public sale auction ends tomorrow, and the free money machine has attracted people who like free money
Polymarket’s new $9 billion valuation underscores how fast the sector is maturing
The market remains rangebound and perps gain popularity
The market is down, but at least there are new tokens to buy or sell
With rate cuts priced in and deeper liquidity, it’s not surprising to see certain speculative assets getting a bid
The race to bid for the USDH ticker heats up
SOL and HYPE have rebounded, dYdX course corrects (again)